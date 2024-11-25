Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 4,255 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $161,775.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,226,948 shares in the company, valued at $122,688,562.96. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 45,000 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $1,629,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 714 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $27,146.28.

On Monday, November 11th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,739 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $104,109.39.

On Thursday, November 7th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 42,150 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $2,962,500.00.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

Bristow Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.99. 130,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,392. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.34. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $365.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristow Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTOL. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth $64,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

