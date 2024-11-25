Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $163.13 and last traded at $163.56. Approximately 4,070,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 29,184,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. William Blair started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $769.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at $70,744,366. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Broadcom by 39.5% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 89.7% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

