Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 145,444 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,444 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $43,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 27.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $109.78 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $111.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

