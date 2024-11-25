Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 374 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $14,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31,481.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 374,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,750,000 after acquiring an additional 373,685 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,855,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,254,000 after purchasing an additional 127,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,310,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $286.88 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $213.40 and a 1 year high of $290.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.94 and its 200 day moving average is $268.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

