Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,399 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 10,134 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 2.0% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.18% of S&P Global worth $292,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $514.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $509.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

