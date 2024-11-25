Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $610.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $463.89 and a 1 year high of $611.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $577.41 and its 200 day moving average is $556.38.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

