Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $293.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 16.69%. Buckle’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Buckle Stock Performance

Buckle stock opened at $48.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BKE. UBS Group upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $661,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,029.50. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $907,090.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,551,186.75. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,931 shares of company stock worth $6,080,458 in the last 90 days. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

