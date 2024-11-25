Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 917.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 96,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 47,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

AVUV stock opened at $104.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day moving average of $94.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $79.13 and a 12-month high of $105.35.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

