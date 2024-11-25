Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,481,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $60.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

