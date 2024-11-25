Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Cameco worth $24,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 84.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 130.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 68.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Up 0.6 %

Cameco stock opened at $60.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.39 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

