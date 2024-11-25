Canton Hathaway LLC Buys New Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IIPR opened at $107.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.37. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $138.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.65.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.76). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 52.51%. The company had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital raised Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IIPR

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.