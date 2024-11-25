Canton Hathaway LLC Buys Shares of 1,010 Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 46.6% in the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 157,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 99.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 11,727.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after purchasing an additional 617,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,014,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %

FLUT opened at $276.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.74. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $150.65 and a 1 year high of $276.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLUT. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLUT

About Flutter Entertainment

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.