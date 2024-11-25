Capital Square LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises approximately 1.9% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 157,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $342,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WPC traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 77,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 137.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

