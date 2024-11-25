Capital Square LLC Buys New Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 749,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,951,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,373,000 after purchasing an additional 53,282 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $630,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,650,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 246,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,267. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $535.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.06 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHCT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Community Healthcare Trust

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.