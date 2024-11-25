Capital Square LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 254,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,530. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

