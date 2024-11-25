Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $214.26 and last traded at $213.29, with a volume of 2012145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 13.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This represents a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,785,000 after purchasing an additional 402,547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 376,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,070,000 after purchasing an additional 257,016 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,934,000 after purchasing an additional 246,442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 311.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,413,000 after purchasing an additional 175,159 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,029,000 after buying an additional 132,833 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

