CDAM UK Ltd Has $84.73 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

CDAM UK Ltd lowered its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the quarter. LGI Homes comprises 12.5% of CDAM UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $84,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of LGIH opened at $105.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.97.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.41. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $651.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

