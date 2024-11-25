Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16), with a volume of 24529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.86 ($0.16).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The company has a market cap of £8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.25 and a beta of -0.26.

About Celadon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.