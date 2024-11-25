Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys New Position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 1.28% of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCRE. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $387,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $706,000.

NYSEARCA:DCRE opened at $51.44 on Monday. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49.

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

