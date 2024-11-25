Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJAN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,624.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after acquiring an additional 516,233 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,073,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 420,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after buying an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,716,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,595.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 92,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 87,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PJAN opened at $41.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

