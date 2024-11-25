Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 4,086 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 728.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 44,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 38,741 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,468,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,704,000 after buying an additional 236,145 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of INDA opened at $54.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.72. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.