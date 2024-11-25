Cerity Partners LLC Has $31.99 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $31,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 62.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 74,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 410,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 18.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $388.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $272.34 and a 12 month high of $392.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

