Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.24% of VeriSign worth $44,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in VeriSign by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 59.4% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 99.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the last quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,670. This trade represents a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $180.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.09. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

