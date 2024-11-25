Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 63.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

Shares of CLH opened at $253.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.42 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.27.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,731. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,955,400.64. The trade was a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,586 shares of company stock worth $4,351,841. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

