Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.34. 6,048,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.58.

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,847.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,301,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 61,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

