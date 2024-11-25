Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 454 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,390 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $121.47 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.44 and a twelve month high of $122.10. The company has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

