Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CMO Stephanie Buscemi Sells 5,271 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $148,800.33. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 144,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,649.79. The trade was a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephanie Buscemi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Stephanie Buscemi sold 164,123 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $4,306,587.52.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $31.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,505,000 after buying an additional 669,675 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Confluent by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Confluent by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 199,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $1,272,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W raised shares of Confluent to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

View Our Latest Report on CFLT

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.