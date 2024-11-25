Contrasting Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Volatility & Risk

Lendway has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Lendway shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Local Bounti shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lendway alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lendway and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway N/A -21.56% -4.32% Local Bounti -427.08% -1,095.76% -35.86%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $18.80 million 0.39 $2.41 million ($1.98) -2.09 Local Bounti $27.56 million 0.52 -$124.01 million ($18.00) -0.09

This table compares Lendway and Local Bounti”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lendway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Local Bounti. Lendway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Local Bounti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Lendway

(Get Free Report)

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Local Bounti

(Get Free Report)

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Lendway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.