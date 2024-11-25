Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,130,000 after buying an additional 941,858 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 20,555,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,119,000 after acquiring an additional 125,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Copart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,898,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Copart by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,943,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,035,000 after purchasing an additional 598,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $62.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $62.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Company Profile



Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

