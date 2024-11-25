Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the third quarter worth $106,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $21,973,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $12,239,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $6,455,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Core Scientific by 3,236.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 653,838 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CORZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Core Scientific Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $18.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.37. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 5,021 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,603.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 285,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,156.80. This trade represents a 1.79 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yadin Rozov sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,278.29. This represents a 23.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080 in the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

