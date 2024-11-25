Crewe Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VEU stock opened at $59.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.68 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

