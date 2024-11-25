Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.47. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.70 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

