Critical Contrast: Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) vs. Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) and Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 1 0 0 2 3.00 Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.60 billion 10.70 $439.08 million $1.58 37.58 Creative Medical Technology $10,000.00 446.25 -$5.29 million ($3.80) -0.67

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Medical Technology. Creative Medical Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S N/A N/A N/A Creative Medical Technology N/A -63.05% -60.42%

Risk and Volatility

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Creative Medical Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services. In addition, the company provides dishwashing, softener, microbial and medical cleaning services. Further, it provides corn, cotton, forages, peanuts, pulses, soybeans, wheat, small grains, bioyield, and biocontrol solutions; warm water species, recirculating aquaculture system; animal health and nutrition solutions; fiber modification, bleach boosting, deposit control, and starch modification solutions. Additionally, the company provides carbon capture, leather and textiles solutions; enzyme solutions, including corn and wheat separation, liquefaction, saccharification, filtration, isomerization, maltose, and specialties solutions; warm water species and recirculating aquaculture system solutions; human health solutions, comprising brain, oral, protective and immune, and gastrointestinal health solutions; ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, education, wastewater, and sewage sludge, and renewable diesel solutions; agriculture and industry, biogas food waste, food waste, biocatalysis, cell culture, diagnostics, enzyme, and biogas solutions. Furthermore, it provides lipases, proteases, oxidoreductases, and carbohydrases. Novozymes A/S was founded in 1925 and is based in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease. It also develops ImmCelz, an immunotherapy platform for multiple diseases; OvaStem for treatment of female infertility; CELZ-201 to treat Type 1 diabetes; AlloStemSpine for the treatment of chronic lower back pain; and Alova to treat infertility as a result of premature ovarian failure. In addition, the company develops products and services for various indications, including preventing the rejection of transplanted organs, kidney failure, liver failure, heart attack, and Parkinson's disease. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

