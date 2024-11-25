Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. Sells 47,500 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,665 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,007,000 after buying an additional 1,015,494 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,056,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,776,000 after buying an additional 217,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,537,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,991,000 after buying an additional 179,901 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 213,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,318. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

