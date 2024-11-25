Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 4,135 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total value of $253,255.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,776.32. The trade was a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,108 shares of company stock worth $3,434,439. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.3 %

MAR stock opened at $284.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.88 and a 200-day moving average of $243.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.94 and a 12 month high of $289.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

