Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 13,450 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 526.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Get Our Latest Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $94.92 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.