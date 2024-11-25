Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.86 and last traded at $58.86, with a volume of 3866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.17.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 574,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 110,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 123,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

