Diversified LLC Buys 798 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $98.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $99.03.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.