Diversified LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $407.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $294.34 and a twelve month high of $410.94.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

