Diversified LLC Has $35.53 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Diversified LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 3.9% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Diversified LLC owned about 0.15% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $35,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $246.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.62. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.56 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

