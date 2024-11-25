Diversified LLC Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Diversified LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4,301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 56,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 55,494 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 19,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,231,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,957,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $187.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $95.25 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

