Diversified LLC Lowers Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Diversified LLC lessened its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,102,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

PRF stock opened at $42.44 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

