Diversified LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Diversified LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $224.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.45 and its 200-day moving average is $195.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $154.75 and a 12-month high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

