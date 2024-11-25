Diversified LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Diversified LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,434,000 after acquiring an additional 179,657 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $67.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $94.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $67.56.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

