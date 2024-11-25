Diversified LLC Sells 2,791 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diversified LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.5% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 111,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 38,104 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 299,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 402,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 86,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.21.

NYSE:XOM opened at $122.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $536.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

