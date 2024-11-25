Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

DBM has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

Shares of DBM traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,588. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$851.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.53. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.32 and a 1-year high of C$9.83.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

