Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on December 13th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 23rd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $13.77 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Top-Performing U.S.-Traded Emerging Market Stocks in 2024
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.