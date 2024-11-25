Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on December 13th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 23rd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $13.77 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.