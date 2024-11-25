DRW Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 97,627 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 97,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

Insider Activity

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $598,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,906,507.65. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Trading Down 0.2 %

AEE opened at $93.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $94.46.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 63.06%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

