DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $12.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

