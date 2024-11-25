E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 125.70%. The company had revenue of $152.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

